Insurer Needn't Defend Foreman In Wegmans Injury Suit

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 8:10 PM EDT) -- An insurer doesn't have to defend a foreman in a worker's suit over a construction site injury at a Wegmans store project, the Second Circuit affirmed Thursday, saying the foreman wasn't an assigned employee of the supermarket chain for purposes of an indemnity contract. The Second Circuit ruled that Firemen's Insurance Company of Washington, D.C., which insured MP Masonry Inc. for the construction project of the store for Wegmans Food Markets Inc., doesn't have to cover Thomas J. Story, the foreman, in the underlying construction-site accident suit. Story was an employee of Aerotek Inc., a staffing agency used by Wegmans, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS