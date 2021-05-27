7th Circ. Not Buying Bid To Arbitrate Ill. Biometric Claim

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Thursday seemed hesitant to accept a biometric software company's argument that it should be able to arbitrate privacy claims brought by the user of an online marketplace that employs its software. Software maker Onfido Inc. asserted during oral arguments before a three-judge panel that a lower court incorrectly applied Illinois rather than Washington law when it determined the company couldn't force arbitration of a privacy claim brought by Fredy Sosa. The lower court rejected Onfido's argument that it could assert the arbitration clause in Sosa's agreement with online marketplace OfferUp Inc., for which Onfido provides biometric services....

