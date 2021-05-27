Oil Co. Asks Texas Justices To Revisit Apache Arbitration Row

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 5:13 PM EDT) -- A Fort Worth, Texas, oil and gas company wants the state Supreme Court to reconsider its April ruling that Apache Corp. can arbitrate a dispute over $15 million in attorney fees and settlement costs related to third-party lawsuits, arguing the court's decision "rewrote" the companies' arbitration agreement. Wagner Oil Co. petitioned the Texas Supreme Court on Wednesday to revisit its 8-0 ruling that an arbitration clause carveout in the company's purchase deal with Apache for $25 million worth of Louisiana oil and gas leases only applies if the parties pursue counterclaims against one another in litigation brought by a third party. The justices...

