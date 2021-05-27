Fla. High Court Tells Judicial Candidates To Cool Down Tactics

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court approved a reprimand Thursday for an attorney who impugned a sitting judge's integrity during a failed campaign for a county court judicial seat, and added a warning to future judicial candidates that this kind of behavior will not be tolerated by the court. The state's high court said a reprimand was sufficient punishment for Ocala prosecutor Bryon Aven, who ran for a seat on the Marion County Court in the August 2018 primary election and who implied in his campaign that incumbent Judge Robert E. Landt was biased against state prosecutors and law enforcement. Aven's actions violated...

