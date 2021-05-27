Challenge To Finished $87M Ark. Road Now Moot, Judge Says

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 5:14 PM EDT) -- An Arkansas federal judge on Thursday said residents can no longer keep fighting an $87.4 million highway project because it is now built, rendering moot any arguments over whether it was properly reviewed. Residents of Little Rock, Arkansas, last year argued that just because they failed to block the expansion of Interstate 630, the suit should still proceed because the court can force the federal government to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act. But arguments that the state improperly granted the project a categorical exclusion from review under NEPA will now end, the judge said. "In the complaint, plaintiffs seek...

