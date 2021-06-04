Bill Tracker: Competing Antitrust Legislation In Congress

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 11:54 AM EDT) -- Fueled in part by a global reckoning against large technology companies for their dominance over digital platforms, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are pushing bills in Congress that would make some of the most substantive changes to U.S. antitrust law in generations. Antitrust legislation typically faces long odds, but the bipartisan frustration with Big Tech boosts chances for passage. Law360 is tracking the bills and their progress. Lawmakers are debating a wide range of proposals intended to promote competition, with some focused on particular industries or issues and others that would usher in sweeping changes to the antitrust legal...

