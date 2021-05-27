Trade Court Frees Kitchen Cabinets From Plywood Duties

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Ikea kitchen cabinets, as well as models offered by other importers, were officially released from one set of tariffs Thursday when the U.S. Court of International Trade accepted a revised scope ruling placing the ready-to-assemble fixtures outside the bounds of duties on plywood imported from China, though more specific rates still apply. Trade Judge Gary S. Katzmann welcomed the U.S. Department of Commerce's decision to return to its original anti-dumping and countervailing duties on hardwood plywood from China. He sent the agency back to review its decision to amend the scope of the orders in 2020, finding that the request that prompted...

