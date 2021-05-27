HK Auto Electronics Co. Gets Doc Bid OK'd In Michigan

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 8:20 PM EDT) -- A Michigan judge has refused to nix a Hong Kong electronics manufacturer's bid for information needed for a billion-dollar arbitration in Germany stemming from its acquisition of former parts suppliers to auto giants such as Ford and Fiat Chrysler, though he did narrow the breadth of the requests. U.S. Magistrate Judge Anthony P. Patti largely opted not to grant ZF Automotive U.S. Inc.'s motion to quash subpoenas issued against the company and two of its current and former executives, concluding in his decision on Thursday that ZF U.S. had not shown that the German arbitration forum would reject the evidence obtained...

