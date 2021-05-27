US Marketing Co. Fights $8M Earnout Arbitration Bid

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A marketing company urged a Delaware federal court Wednesday not to force it to arbitrate its $8 million dispute with Dutch and Luxembourg companies, arguing the companies missed a 10-day window to challenge its earnout statement while also making "onerous demands." Zeta Interactive Corp. filed an opposition to a motion to compel arbitration by MarkDutchCo 1 BV and Markmidco SARL and said the companies' move is time-barred but that even if it was not arbitration "is still inappropriate." The dispute stems from Zeta's purchase of several companies from MarkDutch and Markmidco, or MDC. The deal was guided in part by an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS