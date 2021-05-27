Perella Weinberg Bid For Early Win Faces Doubt In Poach Suit

Law360, New York (May 27, 2021, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge on Thursday voiced doubt about asset management firm Perella Weinberg Partners LLC's attempt to claim a pretrial victory in its lawsuit against former partners who left the firm after an alleged conspiracy to steal the firm's entire financial restructuring group. New York State Supreme Court Justice Robert R. Reed repeatedly pushed back on arguments by the firm that no trial was needed to resolve the dispute and hammered home that if PWP wanted him to look to principles in Delaware law to rule in its favor, it should have supplied the case law to back up...

