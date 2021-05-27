Texas Panel Clears Attys Of Barratry In Horizon Oil Spill Suit

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate panel on Thursday affirmed a pair of rulings dismissing barratry claims suits against three Houston attorneys accused of unethically soliciting clients for litigation stemming from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, finding the claims were filed too late. In two similar opinions, totaling nearly 150 pages, a three-justice panel of the First Court of Appeals in Houston rejected arguments from more than 400 alleged or potential clients that their claims of barratry and civil conspiracy against solo practitioner Michael A. Pohl, Cyndi Rusnak of Williamson & Rusnak and the estate of now-deceased attorney Jimmy Williamson were improperly dismissed...

