Consumer Says Afterpay Hid Risk Of Bank Overdraft Fees

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Buy-now, pay-later company Afterpay has concealed a "hidden scourge" from users: automatic transfers from users' checking accounts that resulted in overdraft and insufficient-fund fees, according to a proposed class action in California federal court. Afterpay US user Brooke Miller said Thursday the company failed to warn her that it would process transactions even when her account balance was too low, resulting in bank fees that, in her case, were steeper than her installment payment. This possibility was "omitted from all of its marketing," Miller said. "Afterpay prominently markets itself as a service that allows users to pay for purchases at a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS