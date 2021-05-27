Cox Nears Settlement Resolving IP Dispute In Midst Of Trial

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 10:47 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge paused a trial Thursday in which Cox Communications is squaring off with a patent-holding company over high-speed networking patents, granting a joint request from the companies, which said they were nearing a deal that would put to rest the yearslong dispute. Cox Communications Inc. and ChanBond LLC told the court Wednesday that they have executed a binding term sheet and are "diligently working to effect settlement." They said they needed additional time to complete the final steps. "In view of the foregoing, and in an effort to conserve party and judicial resources, the parties respectfully request that...

