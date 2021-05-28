Fla. Court Affirms Class Cert. In Water Main Break Row

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 6:23 PM EDT) -- A Florida state appeals court has upheld class certification for thousands of Fort Lauderdale businesses seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in economic damages after a water main break in 2019 forced them to temporarily close. Florida's fourth district court of appeal on Thursday affirmed without elaboration Broward County Circuit Judge William Haury's December order granting class certification in a case against Florida Power & Light Co. and several contractors. Also on Thursday, the court denied FPL and the contractors' request for oral argument. Judge Haury's Dec. 14 order granted class certification on the issue of liability, following arguments conducted over...

