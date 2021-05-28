Flint Plaintiffs' Attys Argue For Final OK Of $641M Settlement

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 5:34 PM EDT) -- Plaintiffs' attorneys want to seal the deal on a $641 million settlement over the Flint, Michigan, water crisis that objectors have said carves out too much for legal fees, arguing that the fee request is fair for the hard-fought work to secure compensation for an environmental catastrophe. In a trio of filings Thursday, the plaintiffs' attorneys pushed back against several types of objections around the settlement, including the argument that a nearly 32% award of attorney fees is unreasonable. The attorneys argue that their work produced something significant that the judge should sign off on. They say that despite the objections...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS