Ex-Russian Gov't Official Settles Part Of $350M Fisheries Suit

Law360, London (May 28, 2021, 5:38 PM BST) -- A former Russian government fisheries official has partially settled his $350 million lawsuit alleging that three former business partners cheated him out of his share of a substantial fishing empire, a lawyer for the defendant revealed at a hearing on Friday. Counsel for Russian billionaire Vitaly Orlov, who runs an international fishing business, the Norebo Group, told the High Court that Alexander Tugushev had settled his claim against Norebo co-founder Magnus Roth last week under a court sanctioned Tomlin order. This raised potential implications for the ongoing litigation between the three men, the lawyer added. The settlement is a twist in...

