Don't Miss It: Latham, Greenberg Guide Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 4:34 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Sullivan & Cromwell and Freshfields. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Sullivan, Freshfields Steer Deal Valuing German Real Estate Co. At €18B German real estate giant Deutsche Wohnen AG said Monday, May 24, that it has agreed to be bought out by fellow German real estate company Vonovia SE in a deal steered by Sullivan & Cromwell and Freshfields that will value Deutsche Wohnen at €18 billion ($21.9 billion). Vonovia plans to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS