J&J Unit Must Face Warning Claims Over Neutrogena Wipes

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 5:52 PM EDT) -- A Johnson & Johnson unit on Friday lost its bid to defeat a proposed class action alleging it didn't warn consumers about the risk of skin reactions from Neutrogena face wipes, as New Jersey's top federal judge knocked down the company's argument that such claims are barred by federal law. Chief U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson largely denied Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.'s attempt to escape the 10-count suit lodged by women asserting that makeup remover products caused rashes and other injuries, nixing their negligent omission and unjust enrichment counts but upholding eight counts comprising "'failure-to-warn and omission'" claims....

