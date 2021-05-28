CBL Creditors Oppose Equity Holder Committee In Ch. 11

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Unsecured creditors of mall owner CBL & Associates told a Texas bankruptcy judge that they oppose the creation of an official committee of preferred equity holders in CBL's Chapter 11 case because it would drain the limited resources of the company's estate. In its objection late Thursday, the official committee of unsecured creditors said that shareholders are out of the money in the case and not entitled to a recovery since unsecured creditors won't be paid in full under CBL's proposed Chapter 11 plan. The creation of a preferred equity committee in the case would cause the debtor to incur more...

