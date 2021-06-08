Venable Picks Up Hatch-Waxman Trial Veteran

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Venable's New York offices have picked up a partner from McGuireWoods who has spent the last two decades working trials in Hatch-Waxman Act cases on behalf of pharmaceutical giants like Pfizer, Sanofi and Eli Lilly and Co. Benjamin C. Hsing joined the life science group of Venable LLP's intellectual property practice late last month, following a two-year stint as a partner at McGuireWoods. But for Hsing, the move to Venable has the air of a prodigal son's return. Hsing's first job in private practice, after working for four years as a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office patent examiner, was as a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS