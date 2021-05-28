Insurer Aims To Duck Fire Loss Due To Hotel's Pandemic Use

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 2:55 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia hotel's fire loss isn't covered as the policy is void, a subsidiary of The Hanover Insurance Co. said in a New Jersey federal court, saying the management group hid that its hotel was temporarily used to isolate and quarantine individuals infected with coronavirus. Millennium Hotel Group misrepresented to AIX Specialty Insurance Co. the city of Philadelphia's use of the Rodeway Inn during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Thursday's suit. Rather than housing first responders, AIX said, the hotel was taking in those affected by the coronavirus. Now faced with a loss from a November fire at the hotel, AIX...

