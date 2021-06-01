Internet Access Orgs Say New Broadband Report No Good

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Advocacy groups are speaking out against USTelecom's contention that the cost of broadband is on the decline, slamming the report as "grossly misleading" in light of evidence that prices are actually creeping up. Free Press and New America's Open Technology Institute issued their rebuke of the 2021 Broadband Pricing Index Report on Thursday, a day after USTelecom released it, with the former group calling the methodology it uses "unnecessarily complex" and accusing it of "hid[ing] the reality" of broadband pricing in the country. "This new report, like the earlier versions, falsely asserts that the broadband prices internet users pay are declining,"...

