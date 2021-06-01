Bill Would Set Aside FCC Auction Funds For Broadband

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission would be required to set aside part of the proceeds from selling off swaths of the airwaves to fund broadband deployment in rural areas, under a bipartisan bill filed in the U.S. Senate. Sens. John Thune, R-S.D., and Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., are spearheading the legislation, which would reserve 10% of funds generated by congressionally mandated FCC spectrum auctions for rural broadband deployment, as well as operation of the networks after they are built. "Access to high-speed broadband services is critical, now more than ever before," Thune, the Senate minority whip, said in a Thursday statement. "This bipartisan legislation would provide...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS