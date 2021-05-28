Chancery Orders Redo Of Arguments Heard By Ex-Chancellor

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 8:18 PM EDT) -- Delaware's newest vice chancellor ordered reargument Friday for three dismissal motions in cases left unsettled after the early retirement of former Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard, including a complex Kraft Heinz Co. derivative suit targeting an alleged $1.2 billion insider trade and $16 billion stock plunge. The decision by Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will, sworn in Wednesday, also called for reargument in a complex dispute over nearly $6 million in merger consideration that online real estate marketer Zillow Inc. says it has been trying to pay since 2013 to stockholder Douglas M. Chertok and the limited liability company he controls. In addition, a...

