SolarWinds Attackers Said To Return With Phishing Campaign

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 7:37 PM EDT) -- The Russia-backed spy group allegedly behind a hack of SolarWinds Corp. that led to breaches at numerous U.S. government agencies has launched a new phishing campaign impersonating the U.S. Agency for International Development, researchers at Microsoft have said. The hacking crew, which U.S. intelligence officials said is backed by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, sent phishing emails in late May to around 3,000 email accounts at more than 150 organizations, including government agencies, think tanks and human rights groups, Microsoft Corporate Vice President Tom Burt said in a blog post late Thursday. After gaining access to USAID's account at Constant Contact,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS