Female Rowers Stay Afloat In Title IX Suit Against UConn

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 8:44 PM EDT) -- The University of Connecticut cannot eliminate its varsity women's rowing team until the athletes have a chance to prove that sinking the squad would violate Title IX, a federal judge has ruled. Allowing the school to deep-six the team amid an ongoing putative class action would deal irreparable harm to student-athletes, who have made a strong enough argument for the case to proceed, U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill wrote in the 14-day reprieve granted on Wednesday. The order also instructs the school to preserve coaches' jobs, maintain financial and material support for the program, and allow the athletes continued access...

