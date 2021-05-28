FCC Pauses Trump-Era Sharing Plan For 4.9 GHz Band

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- In a 3-1 vote, the Federal Communications Commission quietly halted a Trump administration plan to open up a spectrum band currently dedicated to public safety, the 4.9 gigahertz band, for licensed sharing with the private sector. Without fanfare, the FCC on Thursday released an order freezing a September 2020 party line vote that would have let states license unused parts of the band to commercial entities. Now-acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel objected to the original vote led by Republican Ajit Pai last year, saying the agency would create a patchwork of inconsistently licensed spectrum that erodes the band's original intent. Rosenworcel asked...

