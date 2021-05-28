SmileDirectClub Beats Stockholders' $700M Insider Sale Suit

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 9:07 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Chancery Court shot down a shareholder suit Friday that accused SmileDirectClub Inc. directors and officers of unjust enrichment through allegedly overpriced company buys of nearly $700 million in pre-initial public offering LLC units from insiders, finding that transaction terms were set before those who sued became shareholders. Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn, in a 34-page ruling, said that co-lead stockholder plaintiffs Kerry Harts and the Doris Shenwick Trust lacked standing to assert claims of unjust enrichment and fiduciary breaches based on the direct-to-consumer orthodontia company's pre-IPO public filings and documents in 2019. "To challenge the insider transactions, plaintiffs must establish...

