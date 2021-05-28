7th Circ. Says Airline Agent's Retaliation Suit Rightly Tossed

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 8:30 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit said Friday that Envoy Air was correctly granted summary judgment over a former employee's claims that supervisors created a hostile working environment and fired her in retaliation for complaining about her treatment at work. A lower court sided with Envoy over a cat's paw theory of liability presented by former employee Ciara Vesey, who claimed a manager with retaliatory animus encouraged an airline agent to file an anonymous complaint that ultimately led to her firing in October 2017. That was the right decision because "the mere fact that an employee's wrongdoing was reported by a biased supervisor with...

