Dem Advisory Panel Backs 2 Northern Fla. US Atty Hopefuls

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A nominating committee that advises Florida Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives has recommended two candidates for President Joe Biden to consider for the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Florida. The Federal Judicial Conference for the Northern District of Florida has advanced the candidacies of federal prosecutor Winifred L. Acosta and Avera & Smith LLP partner and former state attorney Rod Smith to lead the U.S. Attorney's Office there. The panel suggested Acosta and Smith after interviewing them for the US attorney position. Former Florida appellate court Judge Nikki Ann Clark confirmed to Law360 Friday that the...

