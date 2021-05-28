Insurer Can't Dodge Most Of Travel Cancellation Coverage Suit

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Friday left intact the majority of a proposed class action filed by travel insurance buyers against Arch Insurance Co. over denied coverage for travel plans that were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. District Judge Gerald Austin McHugh said he was persuaded to allow further development in the putative class suit brought by John Burnett and Cindy and Jeffrey Gordon. But Judge McHugh tossed claims by the Gordons for trip insurance with Arch as the couple hadn't actually begun their trip. Burnett, a Texas resident, purchased travel insurance from Arch for his scheduled trip from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS