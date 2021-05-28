SEC Sues Crypto 'Promoters' Over $2B BitConnect Offering

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 9:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a complaint in the Southern District of New York on Friday against five people connected to a digital asset called BitConnect, alleging they were involved in the promotion and sale of unregistered securities that raised over $2 billion. According to the complaint, the four defendants from January 2017 through January 2018 worked as "promoters" for the currency to market and sell a "lending program" while receiving a percentage of the invested funds they obtained, and did so without being registered as broker-dealers with the SEC. A fifth defendant aided and abetted violations of securities...

