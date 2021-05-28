Biden's Budget Floats Big Funding Hikes For Bias Watchdogs

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 8:09 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration will look to boost funding for the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs by tens of millions of dollars each, according to a 2022 budget proposal unveiled Friday. Under the White House's plan, the EEOC would see its funding level increase to about $446 million in fiscal year 2022, up about $41 million from its fiscal 2021 budget allocation, according to documents released by the Office of Management and Budget. The OFCCP, the DOL suboffice that polices bias among federal contractors, would be slated to receive $141...

