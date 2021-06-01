Selsun Blue Maker, Buyer Settle Irritating Shampoo Claims

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 5:52 PM EDT) -- A consumer and Sanofi-Aventis told an Illinois federal judge Friday that they've agreed to end litigation over allegations that the company's maximum strength Selsun Blue anti-dandruff shampoos contain chemical compounds that can further exacerbate scalp issues and cause hair loss. According to a stipulation of dismissal filed in Illinois federal court, named plaintiff and Illinois consumer Emily Lewis' suit will be dismissed with prejudice. Because no class was ever certified, any putative class claims are dismissed without prejudice. Details of the settlement were not immediately available on Tuesday. Lewis' lawsuit, filed in February, alleged that Sanofi Aventis US LLC unlawfully markets...

