Dominion Fights MyPillow's Escape Bid In Defamation Suit

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 11:35 AM EDT) -- Dominion Voting Systems slammed MyPillow Inc.'s bid to dismiss a $1.3 billion defamation suit on the basis that CEO Mike Lindell believed his election fraud accusations were true, arguing its complaint more than meets the standards for malice and the extent to which Lindell knowingly lied is a fact for the jury to decide. In a 52-page opposition brief filed Friday, Dominion said that even if Lindell did not know that his accusations of election rigging were false — as he claimed in his motion to dismiss in April — he "recklessly disregarded" the falsity of his "inherently implausible" statements....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS