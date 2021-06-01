Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Union Says Railroad Tried To 'Destroy' It With Suspensions

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 2:31 PM EDT) -- A railway workers union has urged a Texas federal judge to order Union Pacific to reinstate a member and five of its officers who were suspended over an alleged altercation outside a union meeting, calling their suspensions an attempt to "destroy" the union.

In a complaint filed Friday, the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, or BLET, claimed Union Pacific Railroad Co. had anti-union reasons for suspending the employees, which included the chairperson, president and secretary-treasurer of the union's Division 192. The union argued that Union Pacific's actions violated the Railway Labor Act's prohibition against employers interfering in union business....

