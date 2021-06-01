VA Wants Suit Paused As It Revisits Deal With Defense Agency

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs asked the federal claims court to pause a lawsuit challenging plans to transfer billions of dollars of work to two contractors in the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency while it reconsiders the effort. The U.S. Court of Federal Claims has been hearing litigation from Medline Industries Inc. and Concordance Healthcare Solutions LLC alleging that the transfer is anti-competitive and in violation of government contracting norms. But the VA and DLA asked the court to suspend the consolidated suit for six months while they reevaluate the transfer. "The agencies intend to reconsider the planned transfer in light...

