Sanofi Rips Fed. Circ. Rehearing Bid In Repatha IP Fight

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Sanofi is defending a controversial Federal Circuit ruling that axed two Amgen patents covering the cholesterol medication Repatha, arguing that Amgen's claims that the full court should review the ruling because it created too strict of an enablement test for patents in the biologics industry show that its rival is "swinging for the fences." The French pharmaceutical giant averred the Federal Circuit against touching a panel's decision in February that found it would take undue experimentation to figure out the bounds of the claims in the two Amgen's patents. In a Friday filing, Sanofi labeled that ruling the end of "a run-of-the-mill...

