Russian Ex-Pol Says Sham Suit Claim Is Personal Vendetta

Law360, London (June 1, 2021, 5:16 PM BST) -- Former Russian politician Ashot Yegiazaryan has urged a London court to dismiss a lawsuit brought by a real estate investor, arguing that the case is part of a "personal vendetta" unrelated to a bid to enforce a $93 million arbitral award. The ex-lawmaker says that Vitaly Smagin's High Court action has nothing to do with the award issued by the London Court of International Arbitration in 2014 after he allegedly defrauded the real estate investor during a joint investment in a Moscow shopping mall. According to a statement of defense filed at the court on May 25 by Yegiazaryan, a former...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS