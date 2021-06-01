3 Firms Drive $5.3B Cloudera Take-Private Deal

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 2:12 PM EDT) -- Data cloud company Cloudera will go private in a roughly $5.3 billion deal with Clayton Dubilier & Rice and KKR, the trio said Tuesday, with guidance from Latham & Watkins, Kirkland and Debevoise. The buyout will see affiliates of the two private equity firms join forces to take over Cloudera Inc. for $16 in cash per share, according to the deal announcement. The deal price represents a 24% premium to Cloudera's closing price on Friday, the last trading day before the transaction was announced. Cloudera is represented by Latham & Watkins LLP, while CD&R and KKR & Co. LP are represented...

