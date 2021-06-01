BigTech's Immunity To Get Tough Look At 3rd Circ.

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit argument set for Wednesday in a Philadelphia-based journalist's suit over the unauthorized use of her image on the internet signals a possible turning point for the broad immunity enjoyed by online platforms that utilize third-party content, experts say. The case brought by "Good Day Philadelphia" co-anchor Karen Hepp turns on whether the Communications Decency Act shields Facebook, Reddit, Imgur and others from Hepp's claim asserting her right to control the commercial use of her image. Hepp's lawsuit seeks to hold liable sites on which her image appeared without her consent on advertisements for a dating app and an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS