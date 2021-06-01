EY Strikes Deal To End NJ Probe Into 'Stereotyping' Seminar

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 4:05 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Division on Civil Rights reached a $100,000 settlement with Ernst & Young after finding that one of the company's training courses for female employees violated state discrimination law, the division said Tuesday. In the memorandum agreement executed Friday, EY and the agency agreed to resolve the state's investigation into an EY seminar called the Power-Presence-Purpose Training Program, after the state found that it ran afoul of the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination. EY and the civil rights division agreed that training "based on gender stereotyping [and that] emphasizes purported innate differences between the behaviors of women and men"...

