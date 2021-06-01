Philly Atty Andy Stern Remembered As 'Devoted' Advocate

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Friends and colleagues of a prominent Philadelphia attorney remembered him after his accidental death as a "fearless" and "devoted" lawyer who "led with his heart" in every facet of his life, personally and professionally. Andy Stern, 60, was a powerhouse plaintiffs attorney best known as one of the lead attorneys who secured the largest personal injury settlement in Pennsylvania history. Stern died Saturday morning after he was pulled from the water near his home in Longport, New Jersey. Reports say it is believed he fell into the bay some time on Friday. Elizabeth Crawford, his partner at Stern & Crawford PC, told...

