Software Co. Says Rival Stole Clients And Confidential Info

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 4:09 PM EDT) -- A software engineering company has accused a former business partner and employee of stealing confidential client information and deleting files from the company's computer network while starting a rival business, according to a suit filed Friday in Georgia federal court. Rapid Software LLC said in the lawsuit that Douglas H. Brown of Atlanta violated non-compete, non-solicitation and confidentiality provisions of three separate contracts after selling his company, Brown Bag Marketing Inc., to the computer company. Rapid Software is asking a judge for a temporary restraining order and an injunction stopping Brown from using the information he allegedly took as well as...

