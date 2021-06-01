Texas Bar Discipline Includes 1 Disbarment, 8 Suspensions

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 1:58 PM EDT) -- The State Bar of Texas announced Tuesday that in the last month it has disbarred one attorney, suspended eight and accepted the resignations of two more, including an embattled former district attorney in Dallas County. John Rex Thompson, a former criminal defense attorney from Tyler, Texas, was disbarred for violating the terms of a previous suspension by marketing himself as an attorney during an active suspension period. His initial suspension in 2018 was for neglecting legal work and refusing to refund clients for work that had not been completed. During that suspension period, Thompson neglected legal matters for another client and...

