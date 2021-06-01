WilmerHale Snags M&A Partner From Schulte Roth For NYC

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 2:09 PM EDT) -- WilmerHale has snatched a mergers and acquisitions partner from Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP, continuing the expansion of its M&A and private equity practices in the United States at a time when M&A deals are on the rise and the practice is booming, the firm announced Tuesday. Michael E. Gilligan, an attorney with 23 years of experience in foreign and domestic transactions, will join WilmerHale's office in New York, where he will assist private equity funds and multinational companies clients in cross-border mergers and acquisitions, dispositions, private placements and restructurings, according to a statement by the firm. A recent report by...

