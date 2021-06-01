High Court Reverses 9th Circ.'s Asylum Credibility Test

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 11:15 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday unanimously overturned a Ninth Circuit rule that said an asylum seeker's testimony must be treated as truthful when there had been no previous explicit finding of adverse credibility. Writing for the high court in two asylum seekers' cases that were argued together, Justice Neil Gorsuch said that the rule did not jive with the Immigration and Nationality Act's requirement for appellate courts to accept administrative findings by the Board of Immigration Appeals, and that the Ninth Circuit had embellished this requirement beyond the process Congress had laid out for appellate review. "The Ninth Circuit's rule...

