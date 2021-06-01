Daimler, Nokia Ink Deal To End Fight Over Mobile Tech

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Daimler AG and Nokia Corp. have inked a deal to end their patent dispute over cellular technology in cars, closing the book on a legal battle that at one point almost blocked sales of Daimler's cars in Germany. The companies did not disclose the terms of the agreement, but said in a statement Monday that the deal resolves all pending litigation between them, including Daimler's complaint against Nokia to the European Commission. "The agreement is a hugely significant milestone which validates, once again, the quality of our patent portfolio, the contribution of Nokia's R&D to the connected vehicle industry, and the...

