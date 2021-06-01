Shutts & Bowen Adds International-Focused Partner In Miami

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Florida firm Shutts & Bowen LLP has added an international dispute resolution partner with a particular focus on Asia to the firm's Miami office, it announced Tuesday. Jake Baccari officially started at the firm May 17, joining after almost three years at the international-focused boutique Tenzer Arrieta PLLC. In its announcement, Shutts & Bowen praised Baccari's experience, which also includes in-house work and time at several large firms. "Jake brings a wealth of experience to our international dispute resolution group," Aliette DelPozo Rodz, co-chair of the practice group, said in a statement. "We look forward to Jake enhancing our practice group...

