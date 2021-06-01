Rival Locker Cos. Resolve Trade Secrets Disputes

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Two rival locker room design and construction companies have settled state and federal trade secrets lawsuits, bringing an end to the dispute between Longhorn Locker Co. LLC and Hollman Court Systems LLC stemming from a contract to redesign the New Orleans Saints locker room. Longhorn had accused Hollman of stealing its unique locker room designs and other confidential information, using all of this to outbid it on locker room redesign projects. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed in court filings and the parties didn't immediately return messages seeking comment Tuesday. According to court documents, the parties notified the federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS